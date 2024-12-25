DELMARVA - The midweek weather for Sussex County and the southern Delmarva Peninsula remains calm, with clear skies and chilly conditions continuing through Thursday evening. By Friday, a shift in the weather pattern will bring slightly warmer temperatures, setting the stage for a mild weekend.
Wednesday Evening: As night falls, temperatures will drop quickly into the low to mid-20s, under mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light, and high pressure to the north will keep conditions calm and dry. Despite the cold, residents can expect a serene evening perfect for stargazing or unwinding indoors by the fire.
Thursday: The day will begin with frosty conditions as temperatures hover in the 20s during the early morning hours. High pressure remains in control, but a weak shortwave will pass through the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring scattered cloud cover, especially during the morning. While most of the region will stay dry, there is a slight chance of a stray flurry, though no accumulation is expected. By the afternoon, skies will clear, and highs will climb to the upper 30s to low 40s, keeping temperatures about five degrees below normal.
Thursday Evening: Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s, with patchy frost likely across rural and low-lying areas. Calm winds and a quiet weather pattern will persist, allowing for another peaceful night across the region.
Friday: The gradual warming trend begins Friday as high pressure shifts offshore and weak ridging develops over the eastern United States. Morning temperatures will remain chilly, starting in the mid-20s, but sunny skies and a southward flow of milder air will help push afternoon highs into the low to mid-40s. The day will remain dry, providing ideal conditions for holiday cleanup, errands, or outdoor activities.
Looking Ahead: As the weekend approaches, temperatures are expected to rise even further, reaching 10 degrees above normal by Saturday. A developing system may bring rain to the region late Sunday into Monday, but Friday and the weekend’s earlier hours will remain pleasant.
Travel and Safety Notes: Roads and sidewalks may remain icy in shaded areas during the early morning and late evening hours, so residents should exercise caution when traveling or walking outdoors. Otherwise, the dry and calm weather will make for easy commutes and holiday outings.
As Sussex County and the southern Delmarva Peninsula transition into the weekend, residents can enjoy a tranquil stretch of winter weather with the promise of warming temperatures. Make the most of the sunshine and crisp air as the region begins to thaw from its recent chill.