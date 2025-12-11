DELMARVA - Late Thursday evening through late Friday evening, Sussex County will feel the effects of a departing low-pressure system and incoming high pressure, setting up a cold but calming stretch of weather to close out the workweek.
Gusty west to northwest winds will continue into early Thursday night as a strong pressure gradient lingers, with gusts around twenty-five to thirty miles per hour before easing below twenty mph overnight. No precipitation is expected in Sussex County, note that snow showers and a brief squall may occur well north of the region. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid twenties across the county, with wind chills running about ten degrees colder, dropping into the teens. Winds will gradually decrease late, settling near ten to fifteen mph.
By Friday, high pressure will crest over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing fair skies and dry conditions. The cold will persist, however, with below-normal highs in the low to mid thirties and wind chills a few degrees lower. Winds will ease further, generally west around five to ten mph through the day.