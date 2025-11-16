DELMARVA - Strong northwest winds begin to relax across Sussex County Sunday evening as a deep low-pressure system lifts into the Canadian Maritimes. Gusts, which reached up to fifty miles per hour earlier in the day, are expected to subside to around twenty to thirty-five miles per hour through the evening and settle near twenty miles per hour overnight.
A few lingering sprinkles or flurries may persist early in the evening before tapering off. Overnight lows will drop into the lower thirties, with some inland spots dipping into the upper twenties. Wind chills will make conditions feel more like the teens and twenties.
On Monday, dry northwest flow continues as high pressure builds to the region’s south. Winds will be less intense than Sunday but could still gust between twenty and thirty miles per hour during the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-to-upper forties across Sussex County.
By Monday evening, colder air will continue filtering in, but conditions remain dry with only thin cloud cover expected.