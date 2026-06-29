DELMARVA - A quiet but warmer pattern will carry Sussex County from late Monday into Tuesday evening, with the first signs of a major heat wave beginning to take shape across Delmarva.
Monday night will stay partly cloudy and mild, with lows settling into the 60s. Humidity will remain manageable overnight, offering one more relatively comfortable night before heat and moisture begin to increase later in the week.
Tuesday will bring a continued warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing close to 90 degrees inland and slightly cooler readings near the beaches. Skies will be partly sunny, and while most thunderstorm activity is expected to stay north of Sussex County, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening. Any stronger storm that develops could produce gusty winds.
The bigger concern begins after Tuesday. An Extreme Heat Watch has been expanded to include Delmarva, with dangerous heat and humidity expected to build from Wednesday through Saturday. For Sussex County, the most intense heat is expected Thursday and Friday, when inland temperatures could approach or exceed 100 degrees and heat index values may climb into the 105- to 110-degree range.
The UV index will also be elevated, reaching 10, which is one step below the “extreme” category. That level can cause sunburn quickly, especially during the late morning and afternoon. Residents and visitors should plan for extra sun protection, including sunscreen, hats, sunglasses and frequent breaks in the shade.
All-time record high temperatures could be challenged Thursday and Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure settles over the Mid-Atlantic. The heat may ease slightly by the weekend, but temperatures will likely remain very hot, with heat-related impacts possible beyond Saturday.
The holiday weekend may also bring another concern: afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storm chances are expected to increase Friday into Saturday and Sunday, and any storms that form in the hot and humid air could become strong.