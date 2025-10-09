DELMARVA - Sussex County will enjoy a crisp, sunny day Thursday followed by a chilly night as high pressure strengthens across the Mid-Atlantic.
After the passage of a secondary cold front early Thursday, skies will remain mostly clear with cooler air filtering in from the north. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with light to moderate north to northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. The dry, stable air mass will make for a pleasant but cool autumn afternoon across the county.
By Thursday evening, winds will ease and skies will stay clear, allowing temperatures to fall quickly overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s across much of Sussex County, with coastal communities staying a few degrees warmer. While inland areas could see patchy frost in sheltered spots, widespread frost formation remains unlikely due to lingering air movement.
High pressure will remain firmly in place through early Friday, keeping skies mostly clear and conditions dry. Friday morning will start crisp before moderating temperatures return later in the day under increasing sunshine and light winds.