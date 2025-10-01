DELMARVA - A brisk midweek pattern will settle over Sussex County beginning Wednesday morning, as strong Canadian high pressure moves southward into the Mid-Atlantic.
Temperatures Wednesday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds will be noticeable throughout the day, with inland areas seeing gusts up to 25 mph and coastal areas nearing 40 mph. Winds will gradually ease into the evening hours, giving way to calmer conditions overnight.
Lows Wednesday night will dip into the low to mid-50s across most of Sussex County, with cooler rural spots dropping a bit lower. The high pressure system will continue to dominate through Thursday, keeping skies mostly clear. Afternoon highs Thursday will remain seasonably cool in the mid- to upper 60s, while nighttime lows fall into the 50s.
By early Friday morning, the cooler air mass will still be in place, though temperatures will begin to moderate slightly as the high pressure shifts eastward. Dry weather is expected to continue, with no rain in the forecast.
Far offshore, tropical systems Humberto and Imelda will remain well away from the Mid-Atlantic coast, bringing only some high clouds at times.