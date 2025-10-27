DELMARVA - A strong area of high pressure centered to the north will maintain dry, settled weather across Sussex County into Monday evening. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy, with northeast winds around 5–10 mph. Highs are expected to reach about 60 °F.
As the low pressure system off the Carolina coast begins to strengthen Monday night, it will drag a tighter pressure gradient across the region, especially near the coast. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s along the coastal plain, while inland areas may dip into the low 30s.
On Tuesday, though the high remains dominant, onshore flow will increase with winds forecast at 10–20 mph and gusts near 30 mph nearer the shore. Sky cover will increase through the day, and while widespread rain is not expected, a few showers cannot be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures should hover in the upper 50s. Tuesday night will bring mainly cloudy skies with occasional gusty wind and a low around 49 °F.
Residents should secure lightweight outdoor items in advance of the stronger winds and plan for cooler overnight conditions.