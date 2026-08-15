DELMARVA - A stretch of generally quiet weather is expected across Sussex County and Delaware’s beach towns from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, although conditions will begin to change as the weekend progresses.
Early Saturday morning should start mainly dry and fair across Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island as high pressure settles over the region behind a departing cold front.
Some patchy fog or mist could develop around daybreak, especially in rural and inland portions of Sussex County. Any fog that forms should be localized and is expected to dissipate after sunrise.
Saturday will feature mostly fair weather with relatively comfortable humidity. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s across much of inland Sussex County, while communities along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay should remain somewhat cooler because of the influence of nearby water.
Northeast winds of about 5 to 10 mph are expected during the day. The combination of dry conditions, moderate humidity and somewhat cooler temperatures near the coast should make for favorable conditions at the beaches and for other outdoor activities.
Conditions should remain dry through Saturday evening, but clouds are expected to gradually increase Saturday night as the next storm system approaches the Mid-Atlantic.
Forecast confidence decreases toward early Sunday morning. Some weather models suggest showers could begin moving into the region between roughly 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday, while other guidance keeps Sussex County dry until later Sunday.
As a result, residents and visitors should be prepared for an increasing chance of rain toward daybreak Sunday, though much of Saturday night could remain dry.
A more unsettled period is expected later Sunday into Monday, when widespread showers and thunderstorms could develop. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, raising the possibility of localized flash flooding. The precise timing and severity of the storms remain uncertain.