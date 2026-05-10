LOOKING BACK ON MOTHER'S DAY WEATHER

LOOKING BACK ON MOTHER'S DAY WEATHER

DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start Mother’s Day with calmer and more comfortable weather after a damp Saturday.

The late morning and early afternoon are expected to be partly to mostly sunny and mild, with highs reaching the 70s to low 80s.

Most shower or thunderstorm activity during the day Sunday should stay north and west of the area. That means many Mother’s Day plans in Sussex County should remain mainly dry through much of the afternoon.

Conditions are expected to change Sunday evening as a cold front slowly approaches and low pressure begins moving toward the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will increase, and rain chances will rise late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A more widespread soaking rain is expected to develop by Monday, with beneficial rainfall possible across the region. Drivers should watch for wet roads and reduced visibility late Sunday night and early Monday.

Marine conditions are expected to stay mostly below Small Craft Advisory levels Sunday, but visibility could become restricted in showers late Sunday night into Monday.

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Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

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