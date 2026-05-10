DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start Mother’s Day with calmer and more comfortable weather after a damp Saturday.
The late morning and early afternoon are expected to be partly to mostly sunny and mild, with highs reaching the 70s to low 80s.
Most shower or thunderstorm activity during the day Sunday should stay north and west of the area. That means many Mother’s Day plans in Sussex County should remain mainly dry through much of the afternoon.
Conditions are expected to change Sunday evening as a cold front slowly approaches and low pressure begins moving toward the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will increase, and rain chances will rise late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
A more widespread soaking rain is expected to develop by Monday, with beneficial rainfall possible across the region. Drivers should watch for wet roads and reduced visibility late Sunday night and early Monday.
Marine conditions are expected to stay mostly below Small Craft Advisory levels Sunday, but visibility could become restricted in showers late Sunday night into Monday.