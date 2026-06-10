Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.