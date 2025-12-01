DELMARVA - Clouds will continue to build over Sussex County late Monday evening ahead of a developing low-pressure system that is expected to bring a widespread round of rain from early Tuesday through late Tuesday evening. Most of Monday night remains dry, with temperatures dropping into the twenties before briefly rising toward daybreak as warmer air moves in.
The coastal low will track northeast from the Southeast U.S. and make its closest approach to the region Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation may hold off until around daybreak Tuesday, but once it begins, it will quickly become widespread. Sussex County is expected to see all rain with this system, as warmer marine air limits any chance for frozen precipitation farther southeast. Rainfall amounts are projected between one-half inch and an inch, with locally higher totals possible.
Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the mid-forties to low fifties across the county, supporting an all-day soaking rain. While areas well north of the region may see accumulating snow or a wintry mix, no significant winter weather impacts are expected locally.
By Tuesday night, the storm will move offshore, allowing high pressure to build in from the southwest and bring drier, colder conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the twenties, raising the possibility of isolated slick spots early Wednesday where any residual moisture freezes.
High pressure will maintain below-normal temperatures through midweek before another cold front arrives Thursday night. Another system may approach the region Friday night into the weekend, bringing the potential for additional unsettled weather before high pressure returns early next week.