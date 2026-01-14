DELMARVA - WET ROADS: Showers are expected to linger across Sussex County late Wednesday evening, with precipitation possibly mixing with snow after about 4 a.m. Thursday as colder air begins to filter in. Any snow accumulation looks minimal, but damp roadways could become slick in spots as temperatures drop toward daybreak, especially on bridges and overpasses.
TURNING COLDER AND WINDY: Skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy Thursday morning, then gradually brighten by afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, but a brisk west wind around 20 mph — with gusts up to about 30 mph — will make it feel colder. As the day progresses, the combination of falling temperatures and lingering moisture could lead to patchy ice in isolated areas.
LATE THURSDAY EVENING: Conditions are expected to turn sharply colder Thursday evening, with winds staying up and temperatures dropping quickly after sunset. Drivers and pedestrians should watch for isolated slick spots where water refreezes.