Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.