DELMARVA - Sussex County residents should prepare for light rain beginning late Monday night and lingering into Tuesday morning. A total of 0.10 inches of rainfall is expected across the region, including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Seaford.
Overnight, conditions will remain overcast, with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s. Light rain is forecasted to begin shortly before midnight and continue through the early hours of Tuesday. Morning commuters may encounter damp roads and lingering drizzle, so caution is advised.
By late Tuesday morning, the chance of rain will decrease significantly, giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Evening conditions will be calm, with temperatures hovering in the low 50s. Residents and visitors can look forward to drier weather as Tuesday evening progresses.
Across all of Sussex County, rainfall totals are expected to remain minimal, with no flooding concerns anticipated. However, the brief wet period could result in slick surfaces, especially during the early hours.