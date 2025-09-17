DELMARVA - Sussex County will see unsettled weather early Wednesday before conditions improve steadily toward the end of the week.
Showers and gusty winds will linger across the area Wednesday morning as a weakening coastal low drifts northeast. The heaviest rain is expected in the morning, tapering off by late Wednesday night. Overnight lows will hold in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will bring a marked change. Clouds will gradually thin from northwest to southeast during the day, and any remaining showers should clear by afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 70s, with lows Thursday night dropping into the low 60s under partly to mostly clear skies.
By Friday morning, Sussex County is expected to enjoy mostly sunny and warm conditions as high pressure settles in ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s before the front moves through later Friday, ushering in cooler, dry air for the weekend.