DELMARVA - High pressure will shift offshore early Wednesday, allowing a stalled front to lift northward as a warm front. Low pressure from the southwest will approach the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing increasing cloud cover and rain by late afternoon. The rainfall is expected to intensify during the evening and overnight hours, becoming moderate to heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts are forecast between 0.25 to 0.50 inches across the region. Rain will gradually taper off overnight as the system moves northeast and a trailing cold front sweeps across the area.
Wednesday Night:
Rainfall will begin to diminish from west to east as the low-pressure system lifts away. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-30s inland and remain in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees along the coastal areas. Winds will shift northwest as drier, cooler air begins to move into the region.
Thursday:
High pressure will build to the north, bringing seasonable and dry weather conditions. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. By Thursday night, temperatures will fall sharply, ranging from the mid-20s inland to near 30 degrees along the coast.
Friday and Friday Night:
A weak disturbance may bring a slight chance of light precipitation during the day and into the evening. The system is expected to yield minimal moisture, but colder air aloft could lead to a mix of light rain and snow, particularly inland. Coastal areas are more likely to see brief light rain. Impacts, if any, will be minor, and no significant accumulations are expected.