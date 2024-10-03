DELMARVA - From Thursday through Saturday, Delmarva will enjoy mild and mostly sunny weather, thanks to high pressure settling over the Northeast. Thursday will begin with lingering clouds from an earlier cold front, but by the afternoon, sunshine will dominate, and temperatures will rise into the mid 70s across the region. Coastal areas may stay a few degrees cooler due to light, persistent northeast winds.
Friday will continue this stretch of calm weather with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs again reaching the mid 70s. Winds will remain light, making for comfortable conditions throughout the day. High pressure will hold strong over the area, keeping any chances of rain away.
As we move into Saturday, the first half of the day will be quiet and clear, but by late afternoon into the evening, a cold front approaching from the west will bring increased cloudiness. While most of Saturday will remain dry, there is a chance for showers to develop later in the day as the front nears. Temperatures will still reach the low to mid 70s ahead of the front, but expect a cooler trend behind it as the weekend progresses.
Winds will shift slightly to come from the southeast on Saturday as the front approaches, leading to a slight increase in humidity, though conditions should still be comfortable until the front passes through.