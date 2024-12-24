DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect improving conditions after a light round of wintry precipitation Tuesday morning, as high pressure brings calmer weather through Thursday.
Tuesday begins with a weak low-pressure system delivering light snow or a mix of precipitation to the region. Any wintry precipitation is expected to taper off by midday as southerly winds usher in warmer air. By the afternoon, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will climb above freezing, reaching the mid-to-upper 30s in most areas, with southern portions of the county potentially hitting the low 40s.
As the low-pressure system exits the region Tuesday night, surface high pressure from southern Ontario will settle over the area, leading to more tranquil weather through Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will remain cold, dipping into the low-to-mid 20s, but daytime highs will see a slight warming trend.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to feature partly cloudy skies with seasonable conditions. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, offering a break from wintry weather. No significant precipitation is forecast during this period, making it a favorable stretch for holiday travel and preparations.
Looking ahead, another low-pressure system could impact the region later in the weekend, but details on timing and potential impacts remain uncertain.