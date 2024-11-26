DELMARVA - Tuesday begins with mild temperatures across the Delmarva Peninsula, ranging from the upper 30s in the northwest to the low 40s elsewhere. Skies will remain partly cloudy as the lingering effects of a departing low-pressure system bring some early cloud cover. Winds will remain light, providing a calm start to the day.
Mid-Morning Tuesday:
By mid-morning, temperatures will rise steadily into the 50s, with some areas in southern Delaware nearing 60 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate, with no precipitation expected. This period will remain dry, offering favorable conditions for outdoor activities or travel.
Tuesday Afternoon:
Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-to-upper 50s across the peninsula, with southern Delaware potentially reaching the low 60s. Winds will begin shifting from the northwest as the low-pressure system lifts away, setting the stage for cooler air to arrive. Skies will gradually clear later in the day, signaling a transition to more tranquil weather.
Tuesday Evening:
As night falls, cooler air filters in behind the departing system. Skies will clear further, and temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s across Delmarva. Light northwest winds will add a slight chill to the air. Conditions will remain dry, with high pressure building into the region.
Early Wednesday Morning:
Wednesday morning will be brisk, with lows ranging from the upper 20s in northern areas to the mid-30s near the coast. Clear skies and calm conditions will dominate as high pressure settles over the region, providing a crisp, cool start to the day.
Looking ahead, the next weather system will begin to affect the area Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day, bringing rain to much of the region. Stay prepared for a wet holiday as precipitation develops overnight Wednesday and intensifies during the day on Thursday.