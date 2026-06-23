DELMARVA - Showers and storms are expected to linger across southern Delaware and the Maryland coast Tuesday as a slow-moving storm system remains near Delmarva.
After Monday’s rounds of severe weather and heavy rain, the system will be slower to leave the region than previously expected. That means additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening.
The morning may start with clouds, areas of rain and damp conditions across Sussex County, Delaware, and south toward Ocean City, Maryland. Low clouds and periods of reduced visibility are also possible early in the day.
By Tuesday afternoon, another round of showers and storms could develop. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rain Monday night. A few storms could become strong to severe across southern Delmarva.
Beach conditions are expected to improve compared with Monday, with a lower rip current risk forecast for the Delaware beaches. Still, swimmers should check local beach patrol updates before entering the water.
Rain and storm chances should gradually decrease Tuesday night as low pressure finally moves away from the coast. Conditions are expected to improve by early Wednesday morning, with drier weather returning for the middle of the week.
Another cold front could bring more showers and storms late Thursday into Friday.