DELMARVA - Patchy fog may reduce visibility early Wednesday morning before high pressure brings improving conditions through the rest of the day and into early Thursday.
Light winds and lingering low-level moisture could allow fog to develop around daybreak Wednesday, especially in low-lying and normally fog-prone areas. Any fog should gradually lift after sunrise.
Mostly sunny skies are expected by late morning and afternoon as high pressure builds across the region. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Winds will remain light, generally from the west to southwest at less than 10 mph. Along the beaches, breaking waves of 1 to 2 feet are expected, with a low risk of dangerous rip currents.
Minor tidal flooding that affected some back-bay communities Tuesday evening should continue to subside Wednesday, with water levels expected to fall below advisory levels.
Marine conditions will remain relatively calm, with seas around 2 to 3 feet and winds staying below Small Craft Advisory criteria.
Wednesday night into early Thursday should remain dry and quiet under mainly clear skies. Attention will then turn toward late Friday and the weekend, when a cold front and developing low pressure could bring periods of showers.