DELMARVA - The remnants of former Hurricane Isaias will gradually move away from southern Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore on Monday, bringing an end to widespread rainfall and allowing improving weather conditions across Sussex County and coastal communities from Lewes to Ocean City, Maryland.
Early Monday morning will begin with considerable cloud cover, scattered showers and the possibility of a few lingering thunderstorms as the weakening storm system moves northeast of the Delmarva Peninsula. While the greatest threat of heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms will have passed, isolated downpours could still affect portions of Sussex County during the morning commute.
Motorists traveling along Route 1, Route 113 and other coastal roadways should remain alert for wet pavement, standing water and reduced visibility during the early morning hours.
Temperatures will generally range from the lower to middle 60s early Monday, with north to northwest winds becoming increasingly noticeable as the departing storm system pulls away from the coast.
By late Monday morning, showers should become less widespread, with most locations transitioning to mainly dry conditions. Clouds will gradually begin breaking apart during the afternoon, allowing periods of sunshine to develop across Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and communities along the Delaware beaches.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s inland, with highs near 70 degrees in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City.
Along the Atlantic coastline, lingering rough surf and elevated seas will remain concerns for beachgoers and boaters. Small Craft Advisories are expected to continue into Monday night as gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions gradually diminish.
Residents in low-lying coastal neighborhoods should also remain alert for spotty minor tidal flooding around Monday morning's high tide, particularly along portions of Delaware Bay and vulnerable coastal waterways.
By Monday evening, high pressure will begin building into the region, bringing clearing skies and diminishing winds. The improving conditions will provide a quieter end to the day, with temperatures gradually falling through the 60s.
Skies should become mostly clear overnight Monday into early Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 degrees closer to the beaches.
Tuesday promises a noticeable improvement, with mostly sunny skies and a warming trend. Afternoon temperatures could approach 80 degrees across interior Sussex County, while coastal communities remain somewhat cooler.
The return of sunshine and warmer temperatures will mark a significant change from the wet and windy conditions associated with the remnants of Isaias.