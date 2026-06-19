DELMARVA - A quiet and pleasant stretch of weather is expected across Sussex County from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening, with dry conditions, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.
High pressure will remain in control of the region, keeping skies mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight Friday and into Saturday. Winds may stay a bit gusty into early Friday evening before easing later at night.
Saturday is expected to bring more dry weather, with sunshine mixing with some clouds and a steady breeze at times. Gusts could reach around 20 mph, but no major weather impacts are expected through late Saturday evening.
The calm weekend pattern is expected to continue into Sunday before conditions turn more unsettled early next week. A system moving into the region Monday could bring periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and a risk of flooding. There is also at least some risk for severe weather, especially depending on the track of the low-pressure system.
There is still uncertainty with the Monday system, but the overall setup could support an impactful start to the week. Any lingering showers or storms should move offshore by Tuesday morning.