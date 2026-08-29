DELMARVA - The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be rather pleasant. The rest of your Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies, with light winds and fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Southerly winds return Sunday, beginning a gradual increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s as more humid air moves back across the peninsula.
Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week as broad upper-level high pressure strengthens across the eastern United States. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, running about 5 degrees above average for early September. Dew points are expected to rise into the low 70s, making conditions feel increasingly muggy.
Despite the building heat and humidity, mainly dry weather is expected across Delmarva through the early portion of next week. The next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms may arrive toward the middle to later part of the week.