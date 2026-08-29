DELMARVA - The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be rather pleasant. The rest of your Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies, with light winds and fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Weekend Planner

Temperatures in the low 82 Saturday, partly cloudy skies, mostly sunny into Sunday with highs back in the upper 80s.

Southerly winds return Sunday, beginning a gradual increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s as more humid air moves back across the peninsula.

Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week as broad upper-level high pressure strengthens across the eastern United States. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, running about 5 degrees above average for early September. Dew points are expected to rise into the low 70s, making conditions feel increasingly muggy.

Heatwave On The Horizon

Ridge of high pressure builds in early next week and the heat and humidity roll in to start September. 

Despite the building heat and humidity, mainly dry weather is expected across Delmarva through the early portion of next week. The next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms may arrive toward the middle to later part of the week.

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob is used to tracking storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big storms, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as some tropical systems.

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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