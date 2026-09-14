DELMARVA - A stretch of calm September weather will continue across Sussex County from late Monday through late Tuesday evening, with mainly clear skies, comfortable humidity and mild temperatures.
High pressure will build across the region Monday night and remain nearby through Tuesday, keeping rain out of the forecast. Winds will diminish after sunset, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s across much of Sussex County overnight. Communities closer to the coast, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, should remain slightly milder.
Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with light east to southeast winds. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 70s across inland Sussex County, with slightly cooler readings along the beaches. Humidity will remain comfortable through the day.
Beach conditions should also remain relatively favorable. The risk of dangerous rip currents along the Delaware beaches is expected to remain low Tuesday. Breaking waves of 1 to 2 feet are expected, with northeast winds around 10 mph.
Marine conditions will remain below advisory levels, with northeast winds decreasing to around 10 knots Tuesday and seas generally between 2 and 4 feet.
Temperatures will begin climbing Wednesday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s as humidity gradually increases. A cold front could bring a few showers late Thursday into Friday, although most of the period currently appears relatively quiet.
Additional opportunities for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms could arrive later in the weekend, particularly Saturday night into Sunday, but confidence in the timing and impacts remains low.