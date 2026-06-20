DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start the weekend with calm and pleasant weather from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.
High pressure will remain in control across the region, bringing dry conditions, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Saturday should feature a mix of sun and clouds, with no rain expected during the day or into Saturday night.
Winds may be a little breezy at times Saturday, with gusts near 20 mph possible. Those winds should not create major impacts, but they may be noticeable for people spending time outdoors.
The quiet pattern is expected to last through early Sunday morning, with generally comfortable overnight conditions. Sunday is also expected to stay pleasant before changes arrive early next week.
A stronger system is forecast to move into the region Monday, bringing the chance for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and possible flooding. There is also at least some risk for severe weather, though details remain uncertain and will depend on the track of the low-pressure system.