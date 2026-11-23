DELMARVA - A brief stretch of quiet, chilly weather will continue across Sussex County from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening, providing residents with favorable conditions for early Thanksgiving travel and holiday preparations before a potentially dangerous coastal storm arrives later in the week.
High pressure building across the Mid-Atlantic will bring decreasing cloud cover Monday night, with mostly clear skies and lighter winds developing across southern Delaware. Temperatures will steadily fall into the 30s overnight, with some inland communities potentially approaching the freezing mark by early Tuesday morning.
Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will experience a chilly start Tuesday, while coastal locations such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should remain slightly milder.
Tuesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and occasional clouds, with afternoon temperatures generally reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be considerably lighter than those experienced with the departing coastal storm, making for a relatively pleasant but cool late-November afternoon.
Dry conditions will continue Tuesday evening as temperatures begin falling back into the 30s and 40s.
Marine conditions will also improve Tuesday as winds and seas gradually diminish. However, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Atlantic coastal waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
While Tuesday's weather will be relatively uneventful, confidence continues to increase that a powerful coastal storm will bring significant impacts to Sussex County on Thanksgiving Day.
The developing storm is expected to strengthen rapidly as it moves northward toward the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday into Thursday. The greatest impacts are expected Thursday into Thursday night, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and potentially serious coastal flooding.
A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Delaware beaches from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible along the coast, while inland communities could experience gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Downed trees, scattered power outages and difficult travel conditions are possible.
A Coastal Flood Watch has also been issued for the Delaware Atlantic coastline and communities along Delaware Bay. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is possible, particularly around Thursday morning's high tide.
Coastal communities from Prime Hook and Lewes southward through Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island could experience significant flooding of vulnerable roads, low-lying neighborhoods and areas surrounding the Inland Bays.
The combination of persistent onshore winds and elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon could force substantial amounts of water toward the shoreline. Some coastal locations could experience flooding well above typical minor flooding levels.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are currently forecast with the Thanksgiving storm. Although widespread freshwater flooding is not the primary concern, localized flooding of roads, low-lying areas and poorly drained communities remains possible.
The greatest concern continues to be the combination of strong winds and significant tidal flooding, particularly for residents and visitors traveling to the Delaware beaches for Thanksgiving.
Hazardous marine conditions are also expected to develop rapidly Wednesday night and Thursday. Storm Watches have been issued for area waters, with the potential for extremely dangerous winds and seas.
Although the precise storm track remains uncertain, the likelihood of significant impacts across Sussex County continues to increase. Residents should use the quieter weather Tuesday to review holiday travel plans, secure loose outdoor objects and prepare for possible power outages and coastal flooding.
For late Monday evening through Tuesday evening, however, no significant weather hazards are expected on land, with dry conditions and seasonably chilly temperatures prevailing across Sussex County.