DELMARVA - A brief period of quiet, seasonably cool weather will continue from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning as high pressure provides a break between coastal storms ahead of what could become a significant Thanksgiving weather event.
Tuesday morning will begin on a chilly note, with temperatures generally in the 30s. Some inland communities, including Salisbury, Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, could see temperatures approaching the freezing mark around sunrise.
Along the beaches, including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, temperatures should remain slightly milder, generally in the middle to upper 30s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through much of Tuesday as high pressure maintains control of the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, providing relatively comfortable conditions for residents completing Thanksgiving preparations or traveling across Delmarva.
Winds will remain relatively light, although a developing northeast breeze may become noticeable later in the day as the next coastal storm begins organizing well to the south.
Tuesday evening will remain dry, with increasing cloud cover possible overnight as moisture gradually spreads northward ahead of the approaching storm.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning, with readings generally in the upper 30s to lower 40s closer to the Atlantic coast.
Marine conditions will temporarily improve Tuesday as winds and seas decrease. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Atlantic coastal waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday. However, conditions will begin deteriorating again as the next storm approaches Wednesday.
The greatest concern remains a potentially powerful Thanksgiving Day storm, with confidence increasing in damaging winds and significant coastal flooding.
A rapidly strengthening low-pressure system is expected to move northward toward the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday into Thursday, bringing widespread rain, strong winds and dangerous coastal conditions.
A High Wind Watch has been issued for the beaches from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible along the coast, while inland could experience gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
These winds could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in scattered power outages and hazardous travel conditions during the Thanksgiving holiday.
A Coastal Flood Watch has also been issued for the Atlantic beaches and communities along Delaware Bay. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is possible, with the most significant flooding expected around Thursday morning's high tide.
Communities from Prime Hook and Lewes southward through Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City could face flooding along vulnerable coastal roads, low-lying neighborhoods and areas surrounding the Inland Bays.
The combination of strong onshore winds, building seas and elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon could produce unusually high water levels along the coast.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible with the storm, although the primary threats remain damaging winds and coastal flooding rather than widespread freshwater flooding.
Storm Watches have also been issued for the coastal waters, where dangerous marine conditions are expected Wednesday night through Thursday.
While the exact track of the storm remains uncertain, confidence continues to increase that Thanksgiving Day could bring significant weather-related disruptions.
Residents and holiday travelers are encouraged to take advantage of Tuesday's quiet weather to secure outdoor decorations, review travel plans and prepare for possible power outages or flooding.
Conditions through early Wednesday morning should remain generally dry and quiet, but weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches.