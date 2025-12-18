DELMARVA - Cloudy conditions are expected early Thursday morning across Sussex County as southerly winds begin to increase ahead of a large storm system moving through the Great Lakes. Low clouds may linger through the morning, with limited sunshine possible at times, especially early in the day.
Temperatures will gradually rise through Thursday as warmer air moves northward, reaching the 40s and potentially near 50 degrees by late afternoon. Conditions should remain mostly dry through much of the day, though skies will become increasingly overcast as the system draws closer.
Rain is expected to develop Thursday evening and intensify overnight into early Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible late Thursday night, with rainfall rates increasing toward daybreak Friday.
Winds will also become a concern late Thursday night as a strong low-level jet moves overhead. South winds are expected to increase to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 to 40 mph by early Friday morning. Gustier conditions are possible near the coast and in exposed areas. Temperatures will continue to rise overnight, with lows occurring early Thursday and readings climbing into the 50s by early Friday.