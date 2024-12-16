DELMARVA - A fast-moving system will cross Pennsylvania and New Jersey late Monday night, bringing light rain to Delmarva. Rainfall totals are expected to be modest, ranging between a quarter and half an inch. Clouds will dominate the night sky, accompanied by patchy drizzle. Low temperatures will remain mild for this time of year, settling in the mid to upper 40s for most areas, with the northwest region seeing lows in the low 40s.
Early Tuesday Morning:
Rain will taper off by early Tuesday morning as the low-pressure system moves eastward offshore. Clouds will linger, and some areas may experience fog before sunrise. A cold front will begin to push through the region, leading to gradual clearing. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s across Delmarva.
Tuesday Afternoon:
The cold front will slowly exit the area, allowing for a brief window of dry and sunny weather. This period will likely be the most pleasant of the week, with high temperatures nearing 60 degrees in central and southern areas. Northern regions and the coastline will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon.
Tuesday Evening:
Weak high pressure will settle over the region Tuesday night, ensuring dry conditions and clearing skies. Temperatures will drop noticeably, with lows dipping into the 30s. Despite the cooler night, temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages.