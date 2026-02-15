DELMARVA- Low pressure slides to our south later today into early Monday morning bringing a soaking rain.
Rain is overspreading Delmarva this afternoon. The rain becomes steady with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Then falling temperatures as the rain gets steady to moderate late this afternoon and evening.
Low pressure will track a little farther north and bring rain moderate to heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday morning. Importantly, the air mass ahead of this system is milder than what we’ve had with recent events, which also works against meaningful snow accumulation. At this point, the expectation is little to no snow accumulation, while rainfall totals look to average around a half-inch, with locally higher amounts possible, especially the farther south you go on Delmarva. The rest of Presidents' Day is looking breezy and chilly with highs in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Once that system moves through, the overall pattern turns milder as temperatures look to hold at or above average, with highs in the 50s, and there’s even potential for Delmarva to make a run at lower 60s by Thursday.