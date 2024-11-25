Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as the region awaits the arrival of the next weather system. Temperatures will stay mild, with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s inland and mid-40s closer to the coast.
Early Tuesday Morning (Pre-dawn Hours):
Cloud cover thickens overnight, with rain showers beginning to spread into the region after 2-3 a.m., particularly in northern and central parts of Delmarva. Rainfall is expected to be light, with amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds will remain light out of the southwest.
Mid-morning Tuesday:
Rain showers will be ongoing, with the heaviest activity coinciding with the morning commute. Expect wet roadways but minimal flooding or significant travel impacts, as rainfall remains steady but not intense. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s to low 50s, with winds starting to pick up.
Tuesday Afternoon:
A cold front will move through the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing an end to the rain by early afternoon. Behind the front, drier air and gusty winds out of the west will dominate. Wind gusts could reach 20-25 mph, with highs climbing to the mid-to-upper 50s across the peninsula and possibly low 60s in southern Delaware. Expect clearing skies late in the day.