DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to see a wetter start to the weekend as showers move into the area early Saturday and continue at times through Saturday evening.
Rain showers are forecast to arrive from west to east during the morning. Conditions may start mainly dry, but clouds will lower as the day goes on. A thunderstorm is possible Saturday afternoon, and some storms could produce locally heavier rainfall.
One-quarter to one-half inch of rain is possible in many areas, with up to 1 inch possible where thunderstorms develop.
Winds are expected from the south to southwest around 10 to 15 mph during much of the day. Drivers should watch for wet roads and brief reductions in visibility during heavier showers.
Boaters should also use caution. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for much of the nearby ocean waters and the lower Delaware Bay into Saturday, with gusty winds and scattered showers expected. A thunderstorm also could affect the waters Saturday into Saturday evening.
By Saturday night and early Sunday morning, lingering low clouds and fog are likely. Conditions may remain damp or murky in spots before improving later Sunday.