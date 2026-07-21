DELMARVA - Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing early Tuesday across Sussex County and coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland.
A warm front lifting northward Tuesday morning will pull increasingly humid air into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may be underway around daybreak, although the most widespread and potentially dangerous storms are expected later in the day after 2 PM.
Temperatures will rise into the 80s Tuesday, with the warmest readings expected across inland Sussex County. Dew points climbing into the 70s will make conditions feel increasingly muggy along the beaches and throughout the coastal corridor.
Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts serving as the main threat but a tornado or two can't be ruled out. Frequent lightning and isolated hail also will be possible.
Sussex County and the Ocean City area are under an Enhanced risk for severe storms level 3 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Residents and visitors should have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially if spending time on the beach, boating or attending outdoor events.
Storms will also be capable of producing torrential rainfall. Atmospheric moisture levels near or above 2 inches could support intense rain rates, raising the risk of flash flooding in low-lying communities, poor-drainage areas and along heavily traveled coastal roads.
Multiple rounds of storms could move across the same locations Tuesday, increasing the chance for localized rainfall totals of several inches. Water may quickly cover portions of Delaware Route 1, Coastal Highway and roads near bays, canals and drainage ditches.
Thunderstorms may continue Tuesday night as a cold front approaches and begins crossing Delmarva. Heavy rain and gusty winds will remain possible overnight, with scattered storms potentially lingering into Wednesday morning.