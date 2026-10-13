DELMARVA -- Sunny skies dominate our day today as high pressure moves into the region. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 15, gusts to 20. Tonight look for mostly clear skies, milder falling into the mid to upper 60s.
As we head into Wednesday, record highs are forecast as humidity rises under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, record high for Georgetown is 87 set back in 1984. A cold front will push through Wednesday night brining the chance of a shower, the front doesn't appear to have much in the way of moisture.
Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday as the front lingers across the area. Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as the front lifts northward late Thursday.
Roller coaster temperatures as we head into the late part of the week into the weekend. Friday will feature warm and muggy conditions, back up to near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies, a vigorous cold front swings through Friday night bringing a better chance for showers and an isolated t-storm. Winds will be picking up Friday night into Saturday with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Saturday will feature lots of sunshine but blustery and chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Good news for the first time in five weekends we won't have an measurable rainfall. Sunday will be a fall delight with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures moderate back into the upper 60s to low 70s early next week.