Image shows high temperatures on Delmarva.

Sensational sunshine on Delmarva with highs in the 72 to 82, winds out of the southwest 10-15 mph.

DELMARVA -- Sunny skies dominate our day today as high pressure moves into the region. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 15, gusts to 20. Tonight look for mostly clear skies, milder falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Graph shows the temperature trend through Saturday.

Roller coaster temperatures through the next 5 days.

As we head into Wednesday, record highs are forecast as humidity rises under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, record high for Georgetown is 87 set back in 1984. A cold front will push through Wednesday night brining the chance of a shower, the front doesn't appear to have much in the way of moisture.

Next Three Days

Record setting warmth likely Wednesday, cooler with a bit more clouds, vigorous cold front late Friday brings rain chances.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday as the front lingers across the area. Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as the front lifts northward late Thursday. 

Image shows the chance for rain Friday.

Vigorous cold front will bring a chance of showers, isolated t-storm and gusty winds Friday night followed by a blast of colder air into the weekend. 

Roller coaster temperatures as we head into the late part of the week into the weekend. Friday will feature warm and muggy conditions, back up to near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies, a vigorous cold front swings through Friday night bringing a better chance for showers and an isolated t-storm. Winds will be picking up Friday night into Saturday with gusts 35 to 45 mph. 

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine but blustery and chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Good news for the first time in five weekends we won't have an measurable rainfall. Sunday will be a fall delight with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures moderate back into the upper 60s to low 70s early next week. 

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Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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