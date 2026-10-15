Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&