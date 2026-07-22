Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.