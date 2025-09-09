DELMARVA - Clouds are expected to continue moving into Sussex County late Tuesday evening, bringing breezy conditions, especially near the coast. Winds from the northeast could gust up to 30 mph along the shoreline, while inland areas may see gusts closer to 20 mph.
Much of Tuesday will remain dry, but shower chances will rise by dinnertime near the coast. Rain becomes more likely overnight into Wednesday, with scattered showers expected across Sussex County. Probabilities of precipitation range from 40 to 60 percent along the coast, with isolated thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures will remain mild, with overnight lows in the low 50s to mid-60s. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. While the coastal low responsible for the unsettled weather is forecast to stay offshore, it will keep winds elevated into midweek. Gusts will remain between 20 and 30 mph for coastal communities through Wednesday before slowly diminishing.
By Wednesday night, showers are expected to taper off as the system shifts farther out to sea. Drier conditions will settle in Thursday, with high pressure building from the north. Northerly winds on Thursday will later shift easterly by Friday. Temperatures will stay close to normal at night and slightly above normal during the day heading into the weekend.