DELMARVA - Sussex County can expect unsettled weather from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening as a cold front and weak areas of low pressure move through the region.
Late Friday evening should bring mostly cloudy skies, with any scattered showers more likely north of Sussex County. Winds from the west to southwest may remain breezy early before easing overnight.
Rain chances increase Saturday as showers move into the area from west to east during the morning. Forecasters said thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon, and some storms may be strong, especially across the southern part of the region.
Rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch are possible across much of the area, with amounts up to 1 inch possible where thunderstorms occur.
South to southwest winds are expected Saturday at about 10 to 15 mph. Conditions could deteriorate at times in heavier showers or storms, especially for drivers and boaters.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for most ocean waters and the lower Delaware Bay into Saturday. Gusty winds and scattered showers are expected over the waters, with a thunderstorm possible Saturday into Saturday evening.
Rain and storm chances should continue into Saturday evening before conditions gradually settle later Saturday night, though areas of fog and low clouds may develop.