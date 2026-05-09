DELMARVA - Sussex County may still see showers and a possible thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon as unsettled weather moves through the region.
Any storm that develops could bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds and reduced visibility. Rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch are possible, with locally higher amounts near 1 inch in thunderstorms.
Conditions should gradually turn quieter Saturday night, though low clouds and fog are likely to develop into early Sunday morning. Drivers should be alert for patchy visibility issues overnight and around daybreak.
Marine conditions may remain rough into Saturday evening, with lingering Small Craft Advisory conditions possible on nearby ocean waters and the lower Delaware Bay.
Sunday is expected to start with improving conditions after any early fog or low clouds lift. The day should become partly to mostly sunny and mild, with highs reaching the 70s to low 80s.
Most of the shower and thunderstorm risk Sunday afternoon should stay north and west of the area, leaving Sussex County with a mainly dry and more comfortable end to the weekend.