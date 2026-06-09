DELMARVA - Dry weather is expected to hold across much of Sussex County through late Tuesday evening and most of the overnight hours, though clouds will increase as warmer air moves into the region.
A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could reach the area around dawn Wednesday as weakening storm activity approaches from the west. Overnight lows are expected to be much warmer than recent mornings, generally in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
Wednesday is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance and surface trough move through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a marginal risk for severe weather, the lowest of five risk levels. Any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Rain chances Wednesday are generally expected to run between 40% and 60% across the region, though not everyone will see storms. The greatest chance for activity is expected from Wednesday morning through the afternoon and evening.
Looking ahead, dangerous heat is expected Thursday and Friday, when temperatures may climb into the low to mid-90s. With humidity building, heat index values could reach 95 to 104 degrees, especially across southern Delaware, southern New Jersey and nearby areas.
Additional thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday before a cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday. The weekend has trended drier, with temperatures still warm but humidity expected to ease.