Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible.