Delmarva will experience a dynamic weather system on Wednesday as a deep upper-level trough approaches the East Coast. The storm will intensify throughout the day, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.
Rain and Thunderstorm Potential
Rain will dominate the day, with widespread and nearly continuous precipitation expected from the early morning through the evening. Rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 2 to 3 inches, with the heaviest rain falling during the afternoon and early evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Delmarva under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. While instability remains limited, isolated thunderstorms could develop, with a small chance of producing strong wind gusts due to high wind shear and an active low-level jet.
Flooding Concerns
The National Weather Service warns of possible urban and poor drainage flooding due to the prolonged rainfall. Flooding in low-lying areas and ponding on roadways may create hazardous travel conditions. Despite the heavy rain, the overall flood risk is mitigated by dry antecedent conditions.
Wind Impacts
Winds will strengthen as the day progresses, with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts of 35-45 mph, especially near the coast. The strong winds, combined with saturated ground, may result in minor power outages or downed tree branches. Coastal areas are at heightened risk for higher gusts.
Timing
- Morning: Widespread rain begins, with light to moderate intensity.
- Afternoon: Rain intensifies; heavier downpours are likely, and isolated thunderstorms may develop.
- Evening: Rain and storms continue, tapering off as the cold front approaches late in the evening. Winds will remain gusty through the night.
Precautions
Residents should secure outdoor items, prepare for possible travel delays, and stay alert for localized flooding. The National Weather Service will provide updates throughout the day, and local emergency services are on standby.