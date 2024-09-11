DELMARVA - The high pressure system will shift offshore, setting up a light east to southeast flow across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies both days, with a sea breeze pushing further inland, bringing a pleasant coastal feel. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, making for a great stretch of weather.
By Wednesday night, high pressure will be positioned off the coast of New England, maintaining the onshore flow and keeping conditions fair and tranquil. Mainly clear skies will continue through Thursday, though clouds will start to increase across southern Delmarva and southern New Jersey by Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the mid 50s to low 60s. Humidity will gradually rise, but it will remain at comfortable levels, far from oppressive.