DELMARVA - Quiet weather will continue across Sussex County from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning as high pressure remains in control.
Tuesday will begin cool and comfortable, with early morning temperatures generally in the 50s across inland portions of Sussex County. Coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will be slightly milder.
Sunshine will dominate through the day Tuesday, with light east to southeast winds. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 70s inland, while locations along the Delaware beaches stay a few degrees cooler. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.
Beach conditions are expected to remain favorable. The risk for dangerous rip currents along the Delaware beaches will remain low, with breaking waves around 1 to 2 feet and northeast winds near 10 mph.
Marine conditions will also remain relatively calm, with winds around 10 knots and seas generally between 2 and 4 feet. No marine advisories are expected.
Tuesday night will remain mostly clear and dry. Temperatures will gradually cool overnight, setting up another comfortable start early Wednesday.
A warming trend begins Wednesday as high pressure shifts offshore. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to middle 80s, with humidity increasing later in the week.
The next chance for unsettled weather may arrive late Thursday into Friday as a cold front approaches, although widespread or significant impacts are not expected at this time.