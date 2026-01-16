DELMARVA - Early Friday morning will start cold and breezy in Sussex County, with wind chills still in the single digits for many spots as temperatures climb out of the low 20s. Sunshine will take over through the day, but it won’t feel much warmer with a steady west wind. Afternoon highs are expected near 38, with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to about 25 mph — enough to keep the air feeling sharp even in full sun.
Friday night will turn quieter, with winds easing and shifting to the south at around 5 mph. Clouds are expected to increase overnight, and lows should settle near 29. The growing cloud cover will be a sign of the next change moving in.
By early Saturday morning, forecasters are watching for the next round of precipitation. A chance of snow is possible before about 10 a.m., with a chance of rain developing later in the morning. Any snow that falls early is expected to be light, with little or no accumulation, but a brief slick spot can’t be ruled out on colder surfaces — especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated back roads.