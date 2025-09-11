High pressure moving in from the north will bring Sussex County a stretch of dry and pleasant weather from early Thursday through early Saturday, according to forecasters.
Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies with light northerly winds and comfortable humidity. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, providing a seasonable and pleasant day for residents. Overnight Thursday, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the 50s.
Friday is forecast to be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. High pressure will continue to dominate, keeping conditions dry across the region. Overnight lows Friday night will stay in the 50s under clear skies.
onditions will remain steady into early Saturday, with the high pressure system still in control. The area should see another day of mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to near 80 before a chance for showers begins to develop later in the weekend.