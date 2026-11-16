DELMARVA - A cold start to Tuesday morning will give way to a sunny and slightly milder afternoon across Sussex County as high pressure continues building eastward, bringing dry conditions, light winds and generally pleasant November weather through early Wednesday morning.
Tuesday morning will begin with mainly clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s across inland communities, including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro.
Coastal locations from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will remain somewhat milder, with morning temperatures generally in the middle to upper 30s due to the influence of the relatively warmer Atlantic Ocean.
Patchy frost and freezing temperatures will be possible across sheltered inland communities around sunrise, particularly where winds become calm overnight.
Despite the cold start, abundant sunshine will help temperatures climb steadily through Tuesday morning as high pressure advances toward the Mid-Atlantic from the Ohio Valley.
Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s across much of Sussex County, remaining slightly below normal for mid-November.
West to northwest winds will generally remain below 10 mph, providing a noticeable improvement from the gusty conditions experienced over the weekend.
Along Delaware's Route 1 corridor, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, sunshine and relatively light winds will provide favorable conditions for outdoor activities.
No precipitation is expected Tuesday, and skies should remain mostly clear throughout the afternoon.
By Tuesday evening, temperatures will begin falling quickly after sunset as high pressure continues strengthening across the region.
Clear skies and light winds will once again promote overnight cooling, with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s across inland Sussex County by early Wednesday morning.
Some colder rural locations could approach or fall slightly below freezing, allowing another round of patchy frost to develop.
Coastal communities will generally remain a few degrees warmer, with overnight temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.
The quiet weather pattern will extend across Delaware's Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay, where favorable marine conditions are expected to continue.
West to northwest winds will generally remain around 10 to 15 mph or less, with seas ranging from 1 to 2 feet. Winds and waves should remain below Small Craft Advisory criteria.
Looking ahead, high pressure will settle over the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday and remain in control through the end of the week.
Temperatures will gradually moderate Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon highs climbing through the 50s before reaching the lower 60s by Friday.
Overnight temperatures may remain chilly through the middle of the week, particularly across inland Sussex County, although the overall trend will favor milder conditions.
Dry weather is expected to continue through Friday, with no significant storm systems anticipated during this period.
For residents across Sussex County, Tuesday will offer a welcome stretch of sunshine and calmer winds, while the gradual warming trend promises more comfortable conditions heading toward the latter part of the week.