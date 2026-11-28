DELMARVA - Improving weather conditions are expected across Sussex County from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning as the powerful Thanksgiving storm moves farther away from the Mid-Atlantic, allowing skies to clear gradually and lingering coastal flooding to subside.
Saturday morning will begin with considerable cloud cover across southern Delaware, although dry conditions are expected as weak high pressure briefly builds into the region.
Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will experience a chilly start, with early morning temperatures generally in the 30s to lower 40s. Coastal locations such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should remain slightly milder.
Clouds will gradually decrease during the morning, allowing for increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 50s across much of Sussex County, bringing near-normal to slightly above-normal conditions for late November.
Despite the improving weather, Saturday will remain breezy. West winds will generally average 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph, particularly along the Delaware beaches and other exposed locations.
These winds will be considerably weaker than those experienced during Thursday's powerful Thanksgiving storm, although residents cleaning up storm debris should remain cautious around weakened trees and damaged structures.
Coastal flooding concerns will continue diminishing Saturday as water levels gradually return toward normal.
Most coastal flood advisories have been allowed to expire, and the threat of additional significant tidal flooding along Delaware's immediate Atlantic coastline has ended.
However, water levels have been slower to recede around the Inland Bays, where the Thanksgiving storm pushed substantial amounts of water into low-lying coastal communities.
The Coastal Flood Warning for the back bays of Sussex County was extended through Friday evening to monitor lingering elevated water levels.
Areas surrounding Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay could still experience residual standing water Saturday morning, particularly in poorly drained neighborhoods and locations affected by the storm's earlier flooding.
Communities around Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should see continued improvement as tidal waters retreat.
Residents traveling through previously flooded areas should remain alert for damaged roads, storm debris and standing water, even where the weather has improved.
Saturday afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies across much of Sussex County, providing more favorable conditions for outdoor activities, travel and post-storm recovery efforts.
West winds will remain gusty through the afternoon but should gradually diminish toward evening as high pressure settles closer to the region.
Saturday evening will bring dry conditions and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, with temperatures steadily falling through the 40s and into the 30s overnight.
By early Sunday morning, much of Sussex County should experience seasonably chilly temperatures, with inland communities generally in the 30s and slightly milder readings expected near the coast.
Winds will become lighter overnight, allowing for a quieter start to Sunday.
Although conditions will remain favorable through early Sunday morning, another storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and gusty winds late Sunday into Monday.
Unlike the Thanksgiving storm, the next low-pressure system is expected to track north and west of Delmarva, bringing a different pattern of impacts.
Rainfall totals of one-half to 1 inch are currently expected Sunday night into Monday, with the greatest chance for widespread rainfall occurring overnight Sunday.
A cold front moving through Monday will bring another round of windy conditions, with gusts potentially approaching 45 mph in some locations, particularly near the coast.
The flash flooding threat currently appears limited, although the additional rainfall could affect areas still recovering from Thursday's storm.
For Saturday and early Sunday morning, however, Sussex County can expect a welcome stretch of dry weather, decreasing clouds and gradually improving coastal conditions.