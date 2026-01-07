DELMARVA - The peninsula is expected to start Wednesday with lingering low clouds possible, then turn partly sunny and windy as a cold front crosses the region late Wednesday morning into early Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will shift to the west and northwest and strengthen through the day, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible, before easing Wednesday evening.
Highs Wednesday should reach the upper 50s to near 60, with cooler air settling in after sundown. By late Wednesday night into early Thursday, conditions are expected to be dry with lows ranging from the low 30s inland to the mid 30s near the beaches as high pressure builds in.