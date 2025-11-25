DELMARVA -- High pressure weakens over Delmarva today as a developing low approaches from the west, marking the start of an unsettled stretch of weather. Clouds will thicken through the afternoon, followed by showers developing this evening. Highs today reach the low to mid-60s.
Rain continues off and on overnight, with temperatures holding steady in the upper-50s—more typical of average daytime highs for late November. Warm-air advection will keep the region unusually mild through daybreak.
A steadier round of showers around sunrise. Some elevated instability over Delmarva may even produce a rumble of thunder, though no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 ahead of the cold front that pushes through Wednesday evening.
Rainfall totals will generally range between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch.
Once the cold front clears the region Wednesday night, colder air and increasing west winds will take over. Lows fall into the 30s.
Thanksgiving Day will be noticeably colder, with highs only reaching the 40s—roughly 10 degrees below normal. Winds will gust between 20 and 25 mph through the day, adding an extra chill.
Early winter conditions continue Friday and Saturday as strong low pressure pulls away to the north while high pressure builds in from the Ohio Valley. Highs each day will struggle into the low to mid-40s for most of Delmarva, with lows in the 20s both mornings. Wind chills on Friday will run 5 to 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures. So dress warm if you are heading out doing any shopping.
By Sunday, the high shifts offshore, allowing milder air to return. Temperatures moderate closer to normal Sunday and Monday, with slight chances for rain returning late Sunday night - Monday.